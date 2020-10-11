Election could hinge on Supreme Court nomination

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's insistence on rushing to confirm President Trump's selection of the next Supreme Court justice prior to the election should, if it happens, have an unintended consequence.

If the Senate were to confirm Amy Coney Barrett before Nov. 3, neither “pro-life” voters nor “pro-choice” voters will have any practical reason to base their vote for Trump or Biden on the candidates’ respective positions on the abortion issue. Voters on both sides of this significant moral and constitutional rights issue often see a candidate's pro-life or pro-choice stance as a litmus test for their own voting decision, regardless of the other issues upon which a president will have a much greater impact.

There are likely many pro-life voters who would concede that Donald Trump is a scourge to the nation and to the world and unfit for office, but who would feel compelled to vote for him because they will not vote for any pro-choice Democrat who might appoint Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s successor – even if that Democrat is preferable in almost all other respects, has a sound, compassionate mind, proposes moderate solutions for today’s pressing problems, and has a proven ability to work with members of both parties – which is what we need to bring this country together.