Election results are already in: America lost

When madness is declared sane, when vice is virtue, when bullying is courage, when white-collar crime is legal, when cruelty is patriotism, when division is unity—when you’ve gotten comfortable with all those, as apparently about 40% of Americans have, then you begin to see why the presidential election is already lost, regardless of the “winner.”

Not to be a complete Captain Bringdown on this point, but…well, yes, I do have to be Captain Bringdown, if truth is to be served at all. The events of recent weeks give no cover for the “president” and his followers, not that they have made much of an attempt to hide any of their divisive, paranoid program. Part of their madness is the great rush of glee they seem to derive from public displays of ignorance and prejudice. If you are keeping score, these people are now lost to most of America’s core values: decency, honesty, inclusiveness, fairness. All gone. And there is precious little chance that, even with a “president” sidelined with COVID and defeated in November, these minions will react like the winged monkeys of the Wicked Witch of the West. They will not suddenly turn to Biden in celebration and say the equivalent of “Dorothy, you killed her. The witch is dead!” They are infinitely more likely to continue on their way, down the road to further isolationism, xenophobia, and bigotry.