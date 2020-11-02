Electoral College protects smaller states

Thanks for publishing the Associated Press article about the Electoral College in the Oct. 28 Register. It is a good summary as far as it goes.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t go far enough in that it fails to properly explain that the Constitution the Founders passed in 1787 did not prescribe a democracy. As Benjamin Franklin famously explained at the time, the Founders gave us “a Republic if you can keep it,” a federation of states with a Federal government with certain enumerated powers and all other powers left to the individual states.

The Founders were concerned that the large states would dominate and trample on the rights of the small states, so they gave each state two Senators to offset the House of Representatives, in which the number of representatives from each state is determined by the population of each state. This logic was then applied to the election of the newly created president.