Electoral College protects smaller states

Thanks for publishing the Associated Press article about the Electoral College in the Oct. 28 Register. It is a good summary as far as it goes.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t go far enough in that it fails to properly explain that the Constitution the Founders passed in 1787 did not prescribe a democracy. As Benjamin Franklin famously explained at the time, the Founders gave us “a Republic if you can keep it,” a federation of states with a Federal government with certain enumerated powers and all other powers left to the individual states.
The Founders were concerned that the large states would dominate and trample on the rights of the small states, so they gave each state two Senators to offset the House of Representatives, in which the number of representatives from each state is determined by the population of each state. This logic was then applied to the election of the newly created president.
The president was to be elected by electors, the total number of whom from each state was made up of the sum of that state’s senators and representatives. This still gave an overwhelming number of Electoral College votes to the large states (consider California's 53 electors vs. Wyoming’s 3 ) but it has made it more difficult for a presidential candidate to ignore the smaller states entirely.
Many people argue that the United States is a democracy and should elect its president by direct vote of the people, but in fact, we are not and never have been a democracy. We are a federation of states, and our system has worked to prevent the large coastal states from dominating what some love to describe as “flyover country.”
It has also produced the most stable government in the world. The rules are clear — if you want to be elected, you must appeal to all the people, not just the people who live in the large metropolitan areas.
Denny Olmsted
Napa
