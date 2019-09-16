If you’re curious about electric cars (or bicycles), come to the Drive Electric Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Napa Valley College in the main parking lot. You can test drive cars from local dealers and talk with any of the 20 electric vehicle (EV) owners about their cars.
Napa’s Pedego will have e-bikes available to test ride. As a relatively new EV owner, I’m still thrilled by not having to fuel up, by the quick pick-up due to instant torque, and by not feeling guilty for spewing emissions.
The event will also have information about EV rebates and subsidies for low-income families. Come see — and drive -- what the excitement is all about at this car show hosted by Récolte Energy, the Napa Sierra Club, MCE, and the Clean Vehicle Rebate Project.
Chris Benz
Napa