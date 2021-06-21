Electric cars are coming no matter what

I want to make some additional comments to Michael Wycombe's June 15 letter to the editor concerning "Going all electric." Whether or not we want to move to electric cars is a moot point. It is going to happen. The global warming issue and the polluted air of congested urban areas around the world need to be addressed as soon as possible.

Global warming is no longer an issue of debate, it is a scientifically accepted fact that every major world government, their scientists, politicians, militaries, and intelligence people all understand. In 2015, records were uncovered that proved the major oil providers have also known this since the 1970s and '80s. They attempted to slow the shift away from fossil fuels by spending hundreds of millions to propagandize the public with disinformation about global warming. It worked for about 35 years, but no longer, the evidence is overwhelming.

Several years ago China was the first nation to announce that all autos sold in the country would be electric by 2025. I was there in 2019 and the vast majority of motor scooters in major cities were electric. Motor scooters are the most popular and affordable urban transportation there. That shift from gas to electric happened in five years.