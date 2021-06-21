Electric cars are coming no matter what

I want to make some additional comments to Michael Wycombe's June 15 letter to the editor concerning "Going all electric." Whether or not we want to move to electric cars is a moot point. It is going to happen. The global warming issue and the polluted air of congested urban areas around the world need to be addressed as soon as possible.
Global warming is no longer an issue of debate, it is a scientifically accepted fact that every major world government, their scientists, politicians, militaries, and intelligence people all understand. In 2015, records were uncovered that proved the major oil providers have also known this since the 1970s and '80s. They attempted to slow the shift away from fossil fuels by spending hundreds of millions to propagandize the public with disinformation about global warming. It worked for about 35 years, but no longer, the evidence is overwhelming.
Several years ago China was the first nation to announce that all autos sold in the country would be electric by 2025. I was there in 2019 and the vast majority of motor scooters in major cities were electric. Motor scooters are the most popular and affordable urban transportation there. That shift from gas to electric happened in five years.
In the last year, China installed more EV charging stations across their country than we have in the U.S. over the last 30 years. All car manufacturers who want to sell cars to over one billion Chinese customers know they must step up. Most European and American auto manufacturers have announced a similar conversion plan by 2030. Hopefully, we will wake up and join the rest of the world in adopting smarter and cleaner standards.
Specifically, regarding Mr. Wycombe's letter, the newest Tesla EVs with the high mileage option have a 400-mile range. High voltage DC quick chargers can provide you with an extra 100-plus miles of range in 30 minutes without damage to those expensive batteries. This is just the beginning of this kind of battery and transportation technology.
Imagine where this nation could be by now if Republican presidents serving the oil companies hadn't tried to scuttle electric vehicles that the U.S. began to develop in the 1990s.
Ideally, it seems to me that conservatives would support the idea of being self-reliant and independent of big energy conglomerates. Homes with solar panels and battery backup systems to run all their electric appliances, and charge their EVs (minus PG&E), would seem a no-brainer. Yes, these options are expensive now, but with increased demand, production and competition the prices will quickly fall. Not so many years ago, my wife and I gulped and bought our first wall-mounted flat-screen TV. It was over $2,000. Today you can buy a much bigger and better one for $400.
Our energy infrastructure system is constantly being updated to support new consumer demands and technology trends. It will be quite capable of sustaining a shift to electric vehicles and particularly if Republicans would embrace President Biden's proposed infrastructure plan which will help states produce new technologies, refurbish older ones and provide many new jobs.
Those who predict gloom and doom in the adoption of newer, better technologies are seldom correct. As much as traditionalists don't like to stray from what they know, this technological paradigm shift is coming and it will occur quickly.
The market is moving to electric vehicles and the necessary infrastructure will be there as well. Will it be perfect? Of course not, but it will evolve to accommodate the new technology. The government's role will be to economically stimulate, standardize and regulate the emerging industries.
With or without the government, the auto industry has already committed this shift.
Ron Rogers
Napa