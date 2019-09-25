As a subscriber, I am responding to your request for feedback and humbly suggest that you stop running Thomas Elias's outrageously one-sided editorials when it comes to Israel.
Most Americans are aware that dialogue and discourse are critical elements of democracy and Elias's broad brush stroke-approach in maligning anyone/any movement critical of Israel as anti-Semitic is offensive in the extreme.
As a critic of current Trump administration policies like subsidized exploitation of public lands by extractive industries, rolling back clean air and automotive mileage standards and failure to implement meaningful/effective gun control (among others), I don’t consider myself anti-American -- nor do I think anyone would label me as such.
Real friends of Israel are those taking the risk of being labeled anti-Semitic by raising real concerns about ongoing human rights abuses happening there. Tired talking heads like Elias only stifle necessary dialogue by ceaselessly vilifying students, professors and organizations challenging the status quo and the expansion of illegal settlements.
And if your contract with Lee Enterprises requires you to run his retrograde column, at least include more nuanced and pro-Palestinian voices as a counter weight to his heavy-handed scare tactics - Noam Chomsky, Angela Davis and Roger Waters are a few who come to mind, as does the organization Jewish Voice for Peace.
Thank you for your consideration.
Marie Dolcini
Napa
Editor's note: Elias self-syndicates in California newspapers and the Register has been running them for at least 19 years. We welcome letters and commentaries taking issue with Elias or any columnist.