Eliminating collisions: Vision Zero in Napa County

The cities and county are improving circulation as part of their general plans. The city of American Canyon has identified parallel roadways that not only reduce congestion on Highway 29 but also provide safer and more enjoyable options for bikes and pedestrians. NVTA is working with American Canyon and Caltrans to make operational and functional improvements on Highway 29.

NVTA just adopted the Highway 29 Comprehensive Multi-modal Corridor Plan that will serve to guide improvements on Highway 29 between Imola and American Canyon Road in the future.

The city of Napa is also working on improving circulation. Last year, city of Napa staff supported opening up Linda Vista to First Street and Browns Valley Road. This improvement would have greatly reduced traffic on Browns Valley Road and provided access to a number of neighborhoods encouraging more bicycle and pedestrian use.

Nobody knows if the two pedestrian fatalities could have been prevented. I do know that in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Napa Valley is seeing a lot more people out walking, running and biking. So the next time you take your car out, adhere to the traffic laws, and be mindful about the safety of pedestrians, cyclists, and other motorists.

NVTA would like to hear from you – go to NVTA.ca.gov to view plans in the works. You can also contact us at info@nvta.ca.gov.

Kate Miller is the Executive Director of the Napa Valley Transportation Authority, a resident of Napa, an avid cyclist and frequent pedestrian.