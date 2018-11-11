The idea of a private/public partnership on a sports complex is a great one. I applaud Andy Eliopoloulus and the Napa United Soccer crew for jumping in on this much-needed idea.
Contrary to what we see in many communities, youth sports has grown in Napa, creating opportunities for our kids to get out there, be active instead of on their phones, and learn what it is like to be part of a team — all at the same time that California state budget pressures is continually limiting what is available at our schools.
Youth sports has reached a tipping point in our community. Currently, most of our youth sports fields rely on NVUSD and city and county Parks and Rec. These governmental organizations are limited in what they are able to do, fund and provide our kids, specifically as it relates to youth sports.
Despite the great intentions of hard working people at the school districts and Parks and Rec, our fields are in a sad state, mainly because of funding limitations and demand that exceeds current field availability.
To continue to provide sports opportunities to kids in our community, we need an innovative approach to simply create more field space. NVUSD’s primary mission is education and Parks and Rec is limited in what it can do because city and county budget dollars are largely already allocated to the business of the city and county and primarily infrastructure projects. Parks and Rec is at the end of the line, when it comes to annual funding and maintenance dollars.
A private/public partnership on creating a sports complex would clearly benefit our community.
It will dramatically increase the number of fields for our kids for the sports they want to play. Currently, nearly every sports organization is limited in practice times, game times and having to charge more in participation fees because we have a critical shortage of sports fields.
The Napa Valley is a global destination for many visitors. It is time to figure out how to provide more opportunity for our kids by simply increasing their opportunities to play the sports they are already playing and interested in.
I urge those in our community that want the best for our kids to get behind the idea of creating a new sports complex. I think the health, wellness, and opportunity of our kids depends on it.
Joe Fischer
Napa