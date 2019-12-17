Emergencies happen. Making sure that you are well prepared in the case of an emergency is the best way to ensure the safety of yourself, your loved ones, pets, and property. Being prepared also helps reduce the psychological stress that accompanies anticipated events such as earthquakes, wildfires and power outages.
Preparedness is especially important for those of us who are older in age, require electricity for medical needs, are less mobile, or have a disability. In these cases, there are multiple things you and your loved ones can do to ensure that your specific needs are addressed when it comes to preparedness.
Prepare a kit: While an emergency preparedness kit (“Go Bag”) should be individualized to suit specific needs, cityofsthelena.org provides a good starting point. Some suggested items to include are: food and water sufficient for five days (per person), a sleeping bag and warm clothing (per person), cash, a battery-powered or hand crank radio, a flashlight, a first aid kit, an N95 dust masks, and other materials you or your family have identified as crucial. Prepare a list of critical items to take. Prepare a “Grab List”. Documents to consider include: insurance policies (if not online), identification (passports, green cards, Social Security cards), bank account records, vehicle registration, health insurance papers, wills, and other documents identified as crucial.
Make a plan: Develop a communications plan with family/friends/neighbors addressing what to do in the case of an evacuation. Make sure to include planning for your pets. Regular communications networks could be unreliable in a disaster, so planning will ensure you can reach those important to you after an emergency event occurs. Start with a paper copy that includes contact information for everyone in your communications plan. Make sure everyone in the plan carries a copy in their bag, purse, or wallet, and have regular meetings with those in your plan to review and practice it. Some useful information to implement in your plan include household information, school, childcare, and workplace emergency plans, out-of-town contacts, and emergency meeting locations (both in your home and your neighborhood). A sample communications plan is available to review at fema.gov/media-library/assets/documents/133447.
Stay informed: Sign up to receive urgent notifications from verified government and public safety agencies. Locate and identify good reliable sources of information and services such as local radio/television news. Sign up for NIXLE alerts by texting your zip code to 888-777 (or visit their website at nixle.com).
PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS): It is critical that you prepare to be without power for up to five days (or longer). As we learned in October 2019, events can overlap; power may not be completely restored prior to a subsequent PSPS event. PG&E’s website is where you can enroll to receive notifications, access information regarding unplanned outages, report an outage, and view any current outages in your area.
While the County does all it can to aid during emergencies, it is critically important to prepare yourself and establish a network with neighbors. St. Helena has been developing a Neighbor to Neighbor program, representing 13 individual neighborhoods. Captains from each zone are encouraging their neighbors to share contact information and stay informed during an emergency.
In many ways, this is going back to a century ago when we all knew our neighbors. Within each of the 13 neighborhood groups, you can get to know your neighbors, and learn what supplies they have, and their medical needs. When there is an emergency we can help each other until the first responders can help us, which may be 49 to 72 hours.
You can do this. One of the busiest and most successful neighborhood captains has been an enterprising 10-year old girl, who has knocked on doors, left flyers and collected contact information throughout her neighborhood.
More information about the Neighbor to Neighbor program will also be posted on the city’s website, www.cityofsthelena.org.
It is important that you prepare yourself to be as self-reliant as possible for outages, earthquakes, wildfires, and more. In addition to readynapacounty.org, you can also find more resources on how to prepare yourself at www.ready.gov.
