Enact local limits on campaign contributions

One of the greatest existential struggles in this country is trying to combat the climate emergency as fossil fuel companies dump millions into political races to try to prevent the end of fossil fuel use.

We see this same struggle in the Napa Valley, as we try to end the deforestation of our trees, especially north of the city of Napa, as wealthy winery owners dump money into political races to try to prevent the end of the practice of cutting down swaths of trees to plant new vineyards.

According to the FPPC, not one city in Napa County, nor the county itself, has any campaign contribution limits whatsoever.

How can this be? It appears that every city in neighboring Sonoma County has such limits.

So when you wonder why it seems like our local elected officials seem to be acting on behalf of someone other than their constituents, this is why.

We should all be demanding fair limits to political contributions, not higher than $500 per individual in my view.

It's too late to demand contribution limits be placed on the ballot, but you can still demand councils and boards pass ordinances and limit themselves. There's just no reason not to.

People first, always.