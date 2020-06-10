End endemic racism

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The words “endemic racism and inequality” have been in the news a lot lately. Commentators proclaim over and over again that endemic racism and inequality “must be addressed” in order to end social injustice, but no one has a plan on how to do this.

The murders of Emmett Till, Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and untold others over the last 400 years have their bases in the tenets of white supremacy – endemic racism.

White supremacy is wrong, because it is based on the mistaken belief in the unworthiness and inferiority of those whose skin is other than white. It is based on hatred, not acceptance. These ideas are learned, not inborn. Only when these ideas are unlearned will the political will emerge to rectify these abuses. Only then will inequalities in education, housing, jobs, infrastructure be fully addressed and solved.

One place to start is to acknowledge the fact that African people are the only ethnic group that did not emigrate to the United States in search of a better life (Ben Carson to the contrary). They were kidnapped, brought here in chains, against their wills, forced into slavery, and kept that way for centuries. They were thought to not be human.

On census records, slaves were counted as only three-fifths of a person.