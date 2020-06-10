End endemic racism

The words “endemic racism and inequality” have been in the news a lot lately. Commentators proclaim over and over again that endemic racism and inequality “must be addressed” in order to end social injustice, but no one has a plan on how to do this.
The murders of Emmett Till, Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and untold others over the last 400 years have their bases in the tenets of white supremacy – endemic racism.
White supremacy is wrong, because it is based on the mistaken belief in the unworthiness and inferiority of those whose skin is other than white. It is based on hatred, not acceptance. These ideas are learned, not inborn. Only when these ideas are unlearned will the political will emerge to rectify these abuses. Only then will inequalities in education, housing, jobs, infrastructure be fully addressed and solved.
One place to start is to acknowledge the fact that African people are the only ethnic group that did not emigrate to the United States in search of a better life (Ben Carson to the contrary). They were kidnapped, brought here in chains, against their wills, forced into slavery, and kept that way for centuries. They were thought to not be human.
On census records, slaves were counted as only three-fifths of a person.
This stigma of slavery has embedded itself in our culture and has been passed down from generation to generation. We must get rid of it.
Black people bear the brunt of this stigma every day of their lives. We white folks live in a bubble of white privilege and have no idea what a burden that is. When we call the police for help, we generally don’t worry if we will wind up dead in our homes or on the street. We don’t worry so much that our children won’t come home at the end of the day.
Black – and brown – folks do worry about that, and much, much more. One recent demonstrator said, “We feel we are guilty from the day we were born.” That is a terrible idea to live with.
Our society owes a significant debt to the descendants of these first Africans on our soil. Until the day we acknowledge this debt, “endemic racism and inequality” will not be overcome.
Everyone will benefit from a just, fair society. It can’t come soon enough.
Martha Wise
Napa
