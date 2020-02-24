Listening to the State of the Union address this month, I thought I heard echoes of Hitler in the 1930s promising the Germans world domination -- and they bought it. Of course, only the power elite would enjoy any of the spoils while The People would be enslaved.
So much for Herr Drumpf and his more than 16,000 lies, plus those added to his record on that Tuesday night. The Republican sycophants in the gallery could be seen pumping their fists and giving thumbs up to their master's drivel. Fact checkers are having a field day documenting the exaggerations and misinformation spewed forth from the podium.
Sadly, many citizens are easily influenced by slick con artists and psychopaths who have mastered the art of deceit for their own personal enrichment. It's the history of our species, and Herr Drumpf is a classic example. Have we already forgotten that his father marched with the Ku Klux Klan in New York City when he was but a child?
So, are we looking at the end of Democracy and the emergence of authoritarian rule of The People, whatever it may be called, be it plutocracy, oligarchy, fascist corporatocracy, dictatorship, despotism, demagoguery or other labels?
We keep believing that power corrupts, but it's much more likely that corrupt people seek and attain power and use it to their own ends. Democracy is fragile. Let's consider candidates guilty until their actions in office show them to be honest adults taking care of The People.
Meanwhile, all of our lives are threatened by physical changes on planet Earth which are denied by the present incumbents but will probably make Homo rapiens (yes, rapiens) extinct before the next century. Let's reorder our priorities.
Don Richardson
Napa