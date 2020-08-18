End the sale of flavors tobaccos and vapes

The recent column by Ashraf Mike Ali, the local president of the American Petroleum and Convenience Store Association (“Keep kids from vaping through positive parenting, education, and enforcement of current laws” Aug. 11), would be laughable were the topic not so serious.
The author purports to support keeping kids from vaping and using other tobacco products – but his own work and his industry’s behavior point out the hypocrisy in his words and deeds. A new study released this week shows that an overwhelming percentage of public schools in 30 major cities are located are within 1,000 feet – about two city blocks – of a tobacco retailer.
The study included five California cities – and in our area (in San Francisco and Oakland, for example), about 80 percent of schools are close to tobacco retailers. And that includes convenience stores that kids see and frequent and that hawk tobacco products, including candy flavored e-cigarettes, fruit flavored little cigars, mint and menthol flavored chew and menthol cigarettes relentlessly.
So spare us your parenting advice, Mr. Ali, when your industry’s predatory behavior shows how you lure kids near schools and with so many flavored products that have hooked a whole new generation on nicotine.
With tobacco products being so ubiquitous, especially among our vulnerable youth, it’s clear what must be done. Policymakers, including our Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar Curry, need to end the sale of all flavored tobacco products – from flavored e-cigarettes to flavored cigars to menthol cigarettes by passing SB 793.
What do you want to bet that Mr. Ali is actively opposing this legislation that will protect kids from those who wish to profit from addicting them. Only by ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products can we truly help our kids and give parents the assurance that the Big Tobacco and its allies won’t be able to keep addicting new generations.
Aimee Diskin
Napa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!