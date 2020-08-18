End the sale of flavors tobaccos and vapes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The recent column by Ashraf Mike Ali, the local president of the American Petroleum and Convenience Store Association (“Keep kids from vaping through positive parenting, education, and enforcement of current laws” Aug. 11), would be laughable were the topic not so serious.

The author purports to support keeping kids from vaping and using other tobacco products – but his own work and his industry’s behavior point out the hypocrisy in his words and deeds. A new study released this week shows that an overwhelming percentage of public schools in 30 major cities are located are within 1,000 feet – about two city blocks – of a tobacco retailer.

The study included five California cities – and in our area (in San Francisco and Oakland, for example), about 80 percent of schools are close to tobacco retailers. And that includes convenience stores that kids see and frequent and that hawk tobacco products, including candy flavored e-cigarettes, fruit flavored little cigars, mint and menthol flavored chew and menthol cigarettes relentlessly.