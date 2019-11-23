Some good news on the rodeo front. On Oct. 29, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors added "mutton busting" to the prohibited list in the county's 1993 rodeo ordinance, which already bans "horse tripping" and "steer tailing."
In the "mutton busting" event, young children — often in tears — are coerced into riding terrified sheep, dangerous for all concerned. Other counties should follow suit.
This nonsense was banned in New Zealand by the NZ Veterinary Association, which deemed the sheep "not built to carry the weight." The Alameda County proposal was supported by the Alameda County Veterinary Medical Association, the East Bay SPCA, Hayward Friends of Animals, Ohlone & Berkeley Humane Societies, Coalition for a More Humane Alameda County, Action for Animals, and a host of others. An on-line petition garnered more than 180,000 signatures.
What we need now is 2020 legislation to stop this cruelty statewide, along with the even-more problematic "wild cow milking contest" and all animal "scrambles."
All legislators may be written c/o The State Capitol, Sacramento, CA 95814.
email - senator.lastname@senate.ca.gov;
Let your reps hear from you.
Eric Mills, coordinator
Action for Animals
Oakland