Endorsement of Beth Painter for Napa City Council

I am writing to endorse candidate Beth Painter for Napa City Council District 2. Although I am a resident of St. Helena and therefore do not vote in the city of Napa, I wanted to say that there could not be a better qualified and trustworthy person for public office. I have known Beth for well over 20 years, both professionally and personally, and I have always known her to be of the highest integrity and to possess the very best intentions in support of her community at-large

Beth is a highly competent land use planning consultant who has been involved with a number of projects that are agricultural and urban in nature. In every case where I witnessed Beth's involvement, it was always to find the best balance of meeting her client's wishes and best serving her community. The projects have always been better for Beth's involvement and advice, and for being vetted according to her knowledge. The name of her firm is Balanced Planning, and-there-could not be a better-nomenclature for the reflection of Beth's values and service.