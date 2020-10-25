Endorsement of Beth Painter for Napa City Council

I am writing to endorse candidate Beth Painter for Napa City Council District 2. Although I am a resident of St. Helena and therefore do not vote in the city of Napa, I wanted to say that there could not be a better qualified and trustworthy person for public office. I have known Beth for well over 20 years, both professionally and personally, and I have always known her to be of the highest integrity and to possess the very best intentions in support of her community at-large
Beth is a highly competent land use planning consultant who has been involved with a number of projects that are agricultural and urban in nature. In every case where I witnessed Beth's involvement, it was always to find the best balance of meeting her client's wishes and best serving her community. The projects have always been better for Beth's involvement and advice, and for being vetted according to her knowledge. The name of her firm is Balanced Planning, and-there-could not be a better-nomenclature for the reflection of Beth's values and service.
I truly wish that we had more people like Beth Painter running for public office. So many people are reluctant to step out there today and look for the solutions and do the things we need to do in order to have sustainable communities, a vibrant economy, and quality of life. Beth has been involved in so many community efforts, in addition to her professional capacity, that make her very uniquely qualified for holding public office during times of great challenge.
I genuinely wish that I had the opportunity to vote for Beth Painter as my government representative. And I believe that the city of Napa is very fortunate to have someone of her caliber running for office. She will be a wonderful resource on your City Council and she will make all Napa residents proud.
Donna B. Oldford
St. Helena
