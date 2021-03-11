Endorsing Anne Cottrell for Napa County Supervisor District 3

Cottrell for Supervisor District 3
I’m endorsing Anne Cottrell for Napa Supervisor District 3 because I believe she is the most qualified and best candidate to replace Diane Dillon. My decision rests on the relevance of her experience and the consistency she has demonstrated over her 12 years in public life.
I believe that our district can benefit from leadership that prioritizes both economic growth, while striving to maintain adequate housing supply.
I’m endorsing her as a result of her notable record of accomplishments on supporting small businesses, family-owned wineries, sustainable economic health of agriculture, the economic engine of Napa — the wine and tourism industries, fire prevention, support for clean water, her conservative views, and social justice. She has acquired a deep knowledge of these issues while developing a strong working relationship with county officials and board colleagues. Given the challenges and the many critical decisions before us, these assets matter profoundly.
Anne has historically taken the time to fully understand the context and implications of Napa’s land use issues, and then considers and develops strategies to improve things. She looks for common ground and practical solutions. Supervisor Diane Dillon appointed Cottrell, a former attorney, to the District 3 seat on the Napa County Planning Commission in December 2014 where she has exemplified honesty, fairness and thoughtfulness, always doing the right thing.
Before being appointed to the planning commission, Anne chaired St. Helena’s General Plan Update Steering Committee, served on the city’s Infrastructure Subcommittee, and chaired the board of the Land Trust of Napa County.
During her tenure on the Planning Commission, the Commissioners approved the small family-owned Shanti Wines project by unanimous vote. From Napa Valley Register, Feb. 5, 2021:
“Finding ways to do a small-scale winery in Napa County is really challenging,” Commissioner Anne Cottrell said. “And so to use a site that is already developed and built out I think is pretty creative.”
Shanti Wines owner, Ray Sharma stated: “We’re a family-owned business,” he said. “The project will serve as a boutique winery and tasting room.”
Another example is Signorello Estate Winery which secured Napa County approvals to rise from the ashes of the Atlas Fire.
“We really looked to come up with something that will stand the test of time,” owner Raymond Signorello said. “I have two young daughters and my goal here is to hand this over to them one day.” Anne understands the importance of supporting a winery in a post-fire recovery phase and added that “this will be important going forward.”
Anne has lived in Napa County for most of her life. She was born and raised in St. Helena and has chosen to raise her family here. I encourage you to join me in supporting an exceptional and highly capable candidate for Napa’s future.
Igor Sill
Napa
