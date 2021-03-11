Endorsing Anne Cottrell for Napa County Supervisor District 3

Before being appointed to the planning commission, Anne chaired St. Helena’s General Plan Update Steering Committee, served on the city’s Infrastructure Subcommittee, and chaired the board of the Land Trust of Napa County.

During her tenure on the Planning Commission, the Commissioners approved the small family-owned Shanti Wines project by unanimous vote. From Napa Valley Register, Feb. 5, 2021:

“Finding ways to do a small-scale winery in Napa County is really challenging,” Commissioner Anne Cottrell said. “And so to use a site that is already developed and built out I think is pretty creative.”

Shanti Wines owner, Ray Sharma stated: “We’re a family-owned business,” he said. “The project will serve as a boutique winery and tasting room.”

Another example is Signorello Estate Winery which secured Napa County approvals to rise from the ashes of the Atlas Fire.

“We really looked to come up with something that will stand the test of time,” owner Raymond Signorello said. “I have two young daughters and my goal here is to hand this over to them one day.” Anne understands the importance of supporting a winery in a post-fire recovery phase and added that “this will be important going forward.”