Endorsing Beth Painter and Bernie Narvaez for Napa City Council

Since retiring from the Army and moving back to Napa 20 years ago, I have become friends and colleagues with two of the candidates for Napa City Council, Beth Painter and Bernie Narvaez.

Though dissimilar in their backgrounds, work and life experience, they both possess a common virtue – love for their community and a desire to make our town a better place.

Serving as a city of Napa Planning Commissioner and land use professional, Beth is very well versed in community infrastructure, and has a vision for both economic viability and resident well-being.

Bernie, a fellow veteran, has followed a humble, step-by-step method, learning to adapt and overcome cultural and economic barriers to now serve on the General Plan Advisory Committee and help lead the city of Napa into the next decades.

I am truly inspired by both of them and endorse them both heartily for council seats in their respective districts.

Bill Chadwick

Napa