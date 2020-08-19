Endorsing David Campbell for Napa City Council

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am writing to endorse David Campbell for the City Council. I served with him on a Homeowners Association board of directors, a smaller version of the city council. This gave me an excellent opportunity to observe his ability to work with people to establish good policy.

David is knowledgeable with finance, has compassionate values for all citizens, is insightful with complex issues, and speaks thoughtfully during conflicting proposals. His strong commitment to the city of Napa would prove an asset to the smooth, but thorough, deliberation of council proposals.

For 16 years, Mayor Jill Techel demonstrated an uncommon ability to bring together disparate sides and fruitfully guide the city through population growth, economic expansion, changing values, while also encouraging the participation of young people. The new mayor must have the support of qualified council members to continue this legacy. Please consider David Campbell for policy over personality and progress over politics.

Tom Prescott

Napa