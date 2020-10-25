Endorsing Gerardo Martin for Napa mayor, David Campbell and Bernie Narvaez for council

I am proud to endorse three candidates for office, Gerardo Martin, for the mayor of Napa, as well as for City Council: David Campbell for District 2, and Bernie Narvaez for District 4. Here are my reasons why I feel their leadership will be the key to help our community thrive.

When Gerardo Martin announced that he would be running for the mayor of Napa, I felt encouraged and reached out to him. This election is significantly important to me to shift the conversation to encourage positive change that will help us overcome some incredibly challenging times.

I sent a questionnaire to all candidates to respond to, and Gerardo took time to talk with me over the phone to answer most of the 19 questions I prepared in advance, which were relevant to local and global concerns.

I appreciated his responses to: What experience will you bring to the following role and responsibilities?, Why are you running for office?, What are some of your goals to accomplish while in office?, Share how your platform will address housing, small businesses, environment, climate change, review of budget, mental health, community oversight of law enforcement, protecting social equity, Indigenous rights, immigration, Black Lives Matter, LGBTIA, language justice, youth, education, seniors, tourism, wine, and attracting new businesses to diversify our economy.