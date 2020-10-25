Endorsing Gerardo Martin for Napa mayor, David Campbell and Bernie Narvaez for council

I am proud to endorse three candidates for office, Gerardo Martin, for the mayor of Napa, as well as for City Council: David Campbell for District 2, and Bernie Narvaez for District 4. Here are my reasons why I feel their leadership will be the key to help our community thrive.
When Gerardo Martin announced that he would be running for the mayor of Napa, I felt encouraged and reached out to him. This election is significantly important to me to shift the conversation to encourage positive change that will help us overcome some incredibly challenging times.
I sent a questionnaire to all candidates to respond to, and Gerardo took time to talk with me over the phone to answer most of the 19 questions I prepared in advance, which were relevant to local and global concerns.
I appreciated his responses to: What experience will you bring to the following role and responsibilities?, Why are you running for office?, What are some of your goals to accomplish while in office?, Share how your platform will address housing, small businesses, environment, climate change, review of budget, mental health, community oversight of law enforcement, protecting social equity, Indigenous rights, immigration, Black Lives Matter, LGBTIA, language justice, youth, education, seniors, tourism, wine, and attracting new businesses to diversify our economy.
Gerardo is a financial advisor, has managed operations of non-profit organizations who collaborate with community leaders. He is a community advocate for social and environmental justice, supports our Indigenous people to the land, immigrant community, supports language justice, women, LGBTQIA, Black Lives Matter, education, youth programs, Senior citizens, affordable housing, smart balanced growth, acknowledges climate change and the need for direct action to address sustainable solutions, will listen to locals needs first and foremost and refuses to accept donations from special interests.
I am proud to endorse David Campbell for City Council, as a friend and fellow community leader. This election is significantly important to me to shift the conversation to encourage positive change that will help us overcome some incredibly challenging times.
I have known David for a few years through combined efforts with community advocacy. I have always appreciated his humble, inclusive, open minded and focused determination to help make our community better. He brings a wealth of knowledge from his business ventures, world travels and humanitarian efforts. It is equally refreshing that he listens with compassion to seek solutions so everyone’s voice is included. I enjoyed collaborating with him with grassroots efforts to establish resources to sustain the Napa Valley Rapid Response network. It was helpful to rely on his logical, practical business mindset which helped our team analyze how to establish a solid plan and seek resources to sustain.
He is a small business owner, has managed operations of international corporations, has a background in the wine industry, is a community advocate for social and environmental justice, supports our Indigenous people to the land, immigrant community, women, LGBTQIA, Black Lives Matter, education, youth programs, senior citizens, affordable housing, smart balanced growth, acknowledges climate change and the need for direct action to address sustainable solutions, will listen to locals needs first and foremost and refuses to accept donations from special interests.
Bernie Narvaez ran for City Council in the previous election and I entered this election year with a bias based on conversations that I had with Bernie during his last campaign. I met Bernie during Leadership Napa Valley, Class 30 and we were a part of the same practicum team. As a friend and fellow community leader, we don’t always see eye to eye on everything, but I always appreciate that we can have a respectful conversation to discuss important issues. Over the last couple of years, I tried to reach out to Bernie for support on a couple of things I was working on and he wasn’t available. He reached out to me recently to meet to discuss his current campaign.
Bernie is a small business owner, has managed his business operations and has been involved with non-profit operations, is a community advocate for social and environmental justice, supports our Indigenous people to the land, immigrant community, women, LGBTQIA, Black Lives Matter, education, youth programs, Senior citizens, affordable housing, smart balanced growth, acknowledges climate change and the need for direct action to address sustainable solutions, will listen to locals needs first and foremost and refuses to accept donations from special interests.
Vote early, vote because your voice matters, and vote for leaders who are invested in making a positive difference in our community.
Keri Akemi-Hernandez
Napa
