Endorsing Jon Crawford for sheriff

Last week Undersheriff Jon Crawford announced that he will run for sheriff in the 2022 election. I couldn’t have been happier to hear this news. My family has had the pleasure of knowing Undersheriff Crawford for the last several years, as our children have attended the same elementary school.

I admit that we have known Jon more as a loving husband and father, than as the county undersheriff, however, I feel this speaks volumes about his character. I can tell you that he is an honest person that cares deeply about his family and his community.

He has even taken the time to personally guide our Cub Scout troop on a tour of the county Sheriff’s department, providing an important opportunity for the education and development of our children.

We have seen him remain calm under pressure in some of our county’s most trying times, especially during the 2017 and 2020 fires, guiding evacuations and ensuring the safety of our residents.

These are the things that have always stood out to me about Jon; calm, controlled, effective, and always involved. Please accept this letter a strong endorsement for Undersheriff Crawford in the upcoming election for Napa County Sheriff.

Jodi Shields

Napa