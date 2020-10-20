Endorsing Renee Cazares for Napa City Council

This letter is to serve as my endorsement of Renee Mortell Cazares as a candidate for Napa City Council.

As a lifelong resident of Napa County (I was raised here since the age of 3), spending the majority of my childhood in Browns Valley, I have been witness to many of the leaps in progress Napa has made over the past three decades (particularly in the late 1990s) and got to experience many of those changes firsthand.

One of those changes took place downtown, adjacent to what is currently Kohl's Department Store. There, in 1997, a small sushi bar called Sushi Mambo opened that would eventually become one of Napa's more successful restaurants. When I first began patronizing this establishment, I met owners José and Renee Cazares, being among the first of their customers who would help them to make their mark in Napa. I began visiting regularly, not only because of my love for sushi (something I picked up while serving our country in Japan) but also because of the genuine warmth and compassion they would exude toward every, single customer that came through their doors as if they were family.