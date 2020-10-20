Endorsing Renee Cazares for Napa City Council

This letter is to serve as my endorsement of Renee Mortell Cazares as a candidate for Napa City Council.
As a lifelong resident of Napa County (I was raised here since the age of 3), spending the majority of my childhood in Browns Valley, I have been witness to many of the leaps in progress Napa has made over the past three decades (particularly in the late 1990s) and got to experience many of those changes firsthand.
One of those changes took place downtown, adjacent to what is currently Kohl's Department Store. There, in 1997, a small sushi bar called Sushi Mambo opened that would eventually become one of Napa's more successful restaurants. When I first began patronizing this establishment, I met owners José and Renee Cazares, being among the first of their customers who would help them to make their mark in Napa. I began visiting regularly, not only because of my love for sushi (something I picked up while serving our country in Japan) but also because of the genuine warmth and compassion they would exude toward every, single customer that came through their doors as if they were family.
As life took us in our own respective directions and having lost touch over the years, I felt blessed when through a mutual friend I was able to renew my friendship with Renee and José in late 2018. It was then I learned they had moved Sushi Mambo to Calistoga, after the devastating earthquake that hit Napa back in 2014. Once again, I became a faithful patron of Sushi Mambo and recently, through social media learned of Renee's campaign for a seat on Napa's City Council.
When I approached her about the idea of running, she said "it is my way of giving back." We recently had a long conversation about her platform, telling me she is "pro-development," referring not to a planned hotel project for downtown, but the need for more affordable residential development, to better benefit Napans in her district and citywide.
She explained that Napa's commercial growth has gotten out of hand, with less priority being placed on affordable housing for the average Napan, pushing commercial progress too fast and ignoring the needs of the common citizen.
Her passion for Napa and its citizens coupled with her dedication to her customers as one of Napa's most successful small business owners, I can think of no person better suited to fill the position of Napa City Councilmember.
Matt Swallow
Napa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!