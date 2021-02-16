Enough is enough on rate hike, new bonds

Members of the Napa County Taxpayers Association work diligently to keep the community abreast of and aware of new and increased taxes, fees and charges.

If you are a property owner you have now received the notice for the Napa Sanitation District’s new rate increase. In that notice you received a printout allowing you to mail in an objection to the new rates. We at the Taxpayers Association hope you will mail in the objection. If enough property owners mail in the notice the rate increase can be defeated.

On a similar note, we are also aware that the Napa Valley Unified School District wants another school bond. They don’t seem to realize that taxpayers who have the interest of the school district at heart have approved five school bonds totaling over $550 million in the last 24 years on which now, according to the Napa County Auditor, with accumulated interest, property owners in the school district still owe over $990 million on these bonds. We ask, “Where did all that money go?”

Fortunately, last year the district hired a survey to poll voters for a new bond of another $389 million and the survey told the district that the community has “lingering skepticism of the district’s ability to manage its finances effectively” and they called on the district to refrain from placing a bond on the ballot because it would fail.