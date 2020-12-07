Enough is enough

Since March 4, when Governor Newsom declared a state emergency regarding COVID-19, a pattern of behavior has followed. Large gathering were restricted to no more than 250 people, restaurants were closed to take-out only. Halfway through the month, Napa issued the “Shelter-in-Place” order to all except essential employees. We were told the lockdown may continue through summer as the parks and beaches are closed. We were all told this was for a couple of weeks to “Flatten the Curve” of the outbreak.

Two months later: Moving on, schools closed for the year, masks are mandated, testing for only the sick is started at secret sites in Napa. Meantime COVID-19 cases in Napa continue to rise. Fires force us inside and the masks in my opinion start to really serve a purpose. In August, it is Rolling Black-Out time, thousands around the Bay Area and Northern California suffer the indignity of having their power turned off.

We keep being reminded that it is up to us to wear the masks, stay at home, not visit our families, not celebrate the holidays in large groups. At first it was “We are all in this together,” now it is, “If you see your neighbor violating these rules call...” Not sure if the Sheriffs or NPD will come and peacefully break up your event, fine you, or arrest and fine you. That part is unknown.