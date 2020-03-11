Enough protected open space?

Napa County is about half the size of Sonoma County, but has nearly two times the acreage of protected open space land.

While thinking about this, I remembered a past president’s excuse when he responded to a grand jury question saying, “It depends on what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.”

Locally, it seems the Napa Cpunty Parks and Open Space District and our county supervisors do not understand that the meaning of “No” is actually “No.”

Measure K proposed a quarter-cent sales tax to independently fund the Napa County Parks and Open Space District. This measure was placed on our March ballots by a unanimous vote of the county supervisors even though similar funding requests had been rejected by the county residents on three previous occasions.

The county ordinance overview for Measure K contained motherhood and apple pie statements such as the goal is to protect the quality of local water resources, reduce wildfire risk, preserve forests, even mentioning fighting climate change, etc., etc. It was promoted as a 15-year tax measure that would have raised an estimated $135 million (yes - $135 million).