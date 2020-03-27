Ensuring our water security

We hope that you, and your family and friends, are well. These are decidedly unique times in which we find ourselves, and as a community we are strongest when we work together to overcome shared challenges and to find common ground.

We, the Growers/Vintners for Responsible Agriculture, exist for a singular purpose: To protect the long-term viability of agriculture in Napa County by preserving the natural environment and resources upon which the health of our vineyards, wineries and entire community rely.

With this as our guide, we filed a measure called the Napa County Water Sustainability Initiative on March 9 and we received the Title and Summary from Napa County on March 24. The intent of this measure is to ensure our water security by simply amending county ordinances so that Napa County can continue to thrive.

It will do this by closing two loopholes related to lands in our Agricultural Watershed: 1) it will not allow mitigation of forest removal on already-protected land, such as on slopes over 30% and along our hillside streams; and 2) it will prioritize on-site mitigation. Based upon a recent court ruling in the Walt Ranch case, these loopholes are actually illegal and so must be fixed.