{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Mr. Turner ("Have you forgotten so soon?" Nov. 14): Thank you for your response to my letter. I now know someone read it.

I understand your wanting to point out your perceptions of past political performance and even agree errors were made.

But does that excuse the current administrations egregious behavior, constant lies, missteps and personal attacks?

I hope we can all get through these trying time. I really want to see people entering politics to serve — not to just get re-elected. Where Democrats and Republicans can make the tough choices and not parrot party lines.

Have you forgotten so soon?

Have you forgotten so soon?

I am writing in response to “What has happened to the country I love?” (Sept. 29). It has been hijacked by the liberal progressive socialists …

Have a good holiday season and a Happy New Year.

Ed Estin

Napa

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0