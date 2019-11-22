Dear Mr. Turner ("Have you forgotten so soon?" Nov. 14): Thank you for your response to my letter. I now know someone read it.
I understand your wanting to point out your perceptions of past political performance and even agree errors were made.
We elected a Liar-in-Chief who has never made a miss-step and expects everyone to believe everything and anything he says. I have talked with …
But does that excuse the current administrations egregious behavior, constant lies, missteps and personal attacks?
I hope we can all get through these trying time. I really want to see people entering politics to serve — not to just get re-elected. Where Democrats and Republicans can make the tough choices and not parrot party lines.
Have a good holiday season and a Happy New Year.
Ed Estin
Napa