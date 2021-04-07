Equity and justice for marginalized people

Barriers must be broken down and overcome in order to achieve equity and justice for those who seek it. To attain such a demand, POC need to be seen and heard by speaking up, not only for themselves but for those who seek it too.

Far too often we see on the news channels and/or read in the news articles stories about members of the African American community who have suffered from various forms of oppression and abuse such as racial profiling and police brutality. Becoming a victim of this form of oppression and abuse leads to many emotional and psychological problems, resulting in a negative impact on one’s mental health. Mental health has already been impacted by the constant mentioning of racial comments and accusations regarding themselves and their community as a whole. There is an evident disproportionately in the number of opportunities and resources that are allocated to the members of the African American in comparison to other POC communities and especially those within the white community.

In his book "Across That Bridge," John Lewis added a quote by Mother Teresa that stated, “Without patience, we will learn less in life. We will see less. We will feel less. We will hear less. Ironically, rush and more usually mean less.”