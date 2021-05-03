 Skip to main content
Equity is not equality

There is much talk about equity lately, it's everywhere in the news and perhaps people are thinking its is a good idea.

It is not.

Simply put, equity leads to more inequality, and is racist.

Look no further than the American Rescue Plan Act . It has created programs that discriminate against American farmers and ranchers solely on the basis of race.

America First Legal, which opposes discrimination in all forms, has filed a lawsuit against the

Biden administration to prevent it from administering discriminatory programs created under that Act. AFL holds fast to the immortal words of Martin Luther King, Jr., that" Americans should not be judged by the color of their skin , but by the content of their character."

Debbi Hamilton

Napa

Related to this story

