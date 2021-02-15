Ethnic studies and a Legacy cancelled in the Napa Valley

On July 13, 2020 at 5:03 a.m., a 16-year-old former Legacy Youth Project (LYP) student sent the following message to his former coaches: “Hey, I don’t know who runs this page but brother Carlos, I was wondering if I could be part of Legacy again. I been fxxxing up a lot lately and I wanna change to better myself because now I realized how much of a [sic] impact your program could really be if I took it serious[ly]. Could you help a brother out?”

The cancellation of LYP this past June, the only ethnic studies program offered at local schools in Napa, by superintendent Dr. Rosanna Mucetti in consultation with her staff and the board of trustees in the middle of a global pandemic and worldwide protests of Black Lives Matter (BLM) raised many questions: Why was the program eliminated? Why at a time when ethnic studies is so essential to understand the world? Why during a pandemic? Why during shelter in place orders when it was difficult to organize and demand answers? Why eliminate a program that was necessary for the survival of Latinx students? Why in a district where over 56% of its students are Latinx and the Latinx population is over 40%, and the superintendent and three of seven board of education trustees at that time were Latinx? Why eliminate a program that had 100% high school graduation rate and was considered successful? Why would the only ethnic studies program offered in the district be eliminated?