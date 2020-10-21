Eve Ryser is the best choice for Napa Valley Unified School District

She is an exceptionally qualified candidate. A former teacher, she has worked developing curricula. A mother of two daughters in the Napa school system, she has participated in their education and in school board meetings.

In addition, she is sensitive to the needs and desires of the community and willing to work tirelessly to see that the Napa school system meets everyone's needs. She is intelligent, knowledgeable, and young and energetic. She deserves our votes.