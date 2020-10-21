 Skip to main content
Eve Ryser is the best chose for Napa Valley Unified School District

We are lucky to have Eve Ryser running for the school board.

She is an exceptionally qualified candidate. A former teacher, she has worked developing curricula. A mother of two daughters in the Napa school system, she has participated in their education and in school board meetings.

In addition, she is sensitive to the needs and desires of the community and willing to work tirelessly to see that the Napa school system meets everyone's needs. She is intelligent, knowledgeable, and young and energetic. She deserves our votes.

Charlene Steen

Napa

