A group of students, led by myself, are putting on an event called Students Rock the Congress this spring. The idea was inspired by an event planned by St. Helena high school students last spring, which I attended.
I knew that I could organize a similar event and reach a larger audience with enough planning.
This nonpartisan event is intended to inspire the youth in our community to get involved in government and politics in the community, and understand their significance on a larger scale.
I have noticed throughout my high school experience that students generally do not feel like they have a voice in issues they care about, so I felt like I needed to do something motivating that could give them the resources and tools to make change.
The details of the event are as follows, Thursday, May 30 at 4 p.m. in the Vintage High School gym (anyone welcome). This event will include political speakers and activists from the community, so far including Dr. Mucetti - our superintendent- Liz Alessio, Ryan Gregory, and a representative of the Women’s March.
We will then invite students to speak with local political organizations, such as the Republicans of Napa Valley and the youth Democrats of Napa Valley, and eat food/listen to music.
We hope that by giving students the opportunity to listen to respectable people, and engage in a fun community activity, they will be excited and motivated to get involved.
Bailey Stone
Napa