As we celebrate our Independence Day, I'd like to share a favorite poem written by Rabindranath Tagore a renowned Indian writer who died in 1941.
Where the mind is without fear
and the head held high,
Where knowledge is free;
Where the world has not been broken up
into fragments by narrow domestic walls;
Where words come out from the
depth of truth;
Where tireless striving stretches its
arms towards perfection;
Where the clear stream of reason
has not lost its way into the
dreary sand of dead habit;
Where the mind is led forward
by thee into ever- widening thought and action- into that heaven of freedom
my Father,
let my country awake.
On Sunday, July 21, from 2-4 p.m., a few of us we will stand on the four corners of Third and Soscol as we have done for many years and hold our flag and signs for peace and justice.
We encourage people to either stand/sit with us or just shout out a cheer and wave.
It's just one more reminder that every act of kindness counts.
Teresa Cahill
Napa