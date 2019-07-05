{{featured_button_text}}

As we celebrate our Independence Day, I'd like to share a favorite poem written by Rabindranath Tagore a renowned Indian writer who died in 1941.

Where the mind is without fear

and the head held high,

Where knowledge is free;

Where the world has not been broken up

into fragments by narrow domestic walls;

Where words come out from the

depth of truth;

Where tireless striving stretches its

arms towards perfection;

Where the clear stream of reason

has not lost its way into the

dreary sand of dead habit;

Where the mind is led forward

by thee into ever- widening thought and action- into that heaven of freedom

my Father,

let my country awake.

On Sunday, July 21, from 2-4 p.m., a few of us we will stand on the four corners of Third and Soscol as we have done for many years and hold our flag and signs for peace and justice.

We encourage people to either stand/sit with us or just shout out a cheer and wave.

It's just one more reminder that every act of kindness counts.

Teresa Cahill

Napa

