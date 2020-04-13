Everyone must wear a mask in public

Both Korea and China were able to contain and dramatically reduce infections by requiring everyone wear face masks.

Most of us are sheltering in place, and avoiding contact with anyone but our immediate families. Businesses are closed down, sports activities curtailed and people are working from home.

But we all need to wear those masks because testing is so abysmal and far behind, we don’t know who is contagious and many carriers don’t show signs of infection for some time. You could be one of those people. The mask is not just to protect you from getting infected, but to protect others from you if you are infected.

Yes, the CDC gave some conflicting information initially about wearing a mask only if you are ill. Originally, they did that to conserve masks for medical workers because they knew there were not enough and there would be panic buying and hoarding. Well, the panic buying still occurred and we still have a shortage.