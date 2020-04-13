Everyone must wear a mask in public

On a recent Sunday, I went to our local Home Depot to buy some replacement plumbing parts. I was required to stand in line six feet behind the person in front of me. There were probably 15 people behind doing the same. Good!
They were limiting the number of people who were entering the store with a security guard and a Home Depot employee (both wearing face masks) who would check on the number leaving at the other end of the store. Two leave, two can enter. Excellent!
However, what was not right - three-quarters of the customers standing in line and the customers already in the store were not wearing safety masks. This also included many Home Depot employees who stood much closer than the recommended six feet to customers.
Days later, at a large grocery store in town, I noticed that roughly three-quarters of the shoppers and all of the store’s employees were wearing the safety masks. Better!
Apparently, a great many people are still not paying attention to health protocols. Folks, everyone needs to wear a health mask when you are out in public. This pandemic is the real deal and it will kill a great number of people.
If we don’t start following these health recommendations, many more will unnecessarily perish.
Just a short time ago, we had two or three cases of verified corona virus here in Napa. Now it is double digits confirmed and two dead. If we don’t treat this situation with great concern and urgency, it will only explode.
Both Korea and China were able to contain and dramatically reduce infections by requiring everyone wear face masks.
Most of us are sheltering in place, and avoiding contact with anyone but our immediate families. Businesses are closed down, sports activities curtailed and people are working from home.
But we all need to wear those masks because testing is so abysmal and far behind, we don’t know who is contagious and many carriers don’t show signs of infection for some time. You could be one of those people. The mask is not just to protect you from getting infected, but to protect others from you if you are infected.
Yes, the CDC gave some conflicting information initially about wearing a mask only if you are ill. Originally, they did that to conserve masks for medical workers because they knew there were not enough and there would be panic buying and hoarding. Well, the panic buying still occurred and we still have a shortage.
But we are where we are, so let’s not waste any more valuable time and do the best we can to keep from being infected or infecting others. The stores that are open could help greatly in getting this message across by voluntarily demanding that all customers who enter wear a face mask. No mask - you can’t shop here. It would be better if the governor asked all counties and cities to implement this action.
If you can’t find any masks to buy, you can find dozens of mask -making directions, designs, templates and patterns available on the internet. Even if you don’t sew, there are directions on how to fashion a public mask out of fabric and rubber bands. This no time to pretend you are invincible or it only affects older, unhealthy individuals. Be responsible and always wear a mask in public until this thing is behind us.
Ron Rogers
Napa
