Pleased to have read Lawrence Swaim's letter of Aug. 13 (“Evolution of the tyrant”) in which he brings the War of Roses to our present Rose Garden, relying in part upon Stephen Greenblatt's book on Shakespeare’s Richard III (”Tyrant: Shakespeare on Power”).
A bullet point from Shakespeare from the era of arquebus and halberd has Richard of Gloucester as “the son of Hell,” a monomaniac murderous psychotic who “knows no law of God nor man.”
Although one cannot well ignore the chicanery, demagoguery, and effrontery of self-dealing, and thin-skinned ego seen in our “real time,” (whatever ”real” means these days), there are substantial Richard III groups which are attempting through reliable historical methods ( a few members which I know personally) to objectively restore the authentic Richard of Gloucester, killed at Bosworth Field, to his rightful status in history.
I have yet to see the same historical methods utilized in an endeavor to amend public perceptions of POTUS 45, seemingly protected by ring-forts.
While “evolution” is a common descriptor for a myriad of subjects, We The People do not have the luxury of awaiting completion of Sir Donald's evolutionary cycles of pathology. As with Gloucester, those who are silent may be complicit.
Freud found Shakespeare's dramatic archetypes useful in analyzing human behavior and one could find archetypes within Shakespeare useful in assessing Adolf Hitler as well, with his putsches , murthers and all around demonology . It should be noted that Shakespeare's Richard III, is consistent with Polydore Virgil's History (Anglica Historia, drafted by 1513; printed 1534) as commissioned by Henry VII, survivor as viewer of the Battle of Bosworth Field, and affirmed along with other sources by Richard Holinshed and Sir Thomas More.
Sets one wondering about the Princes kept safe in The Tower? (Actually, one was the pending King of England, yet to be sworn in. Hope they're not hiding in the staircase (and, Yes, Sir Donald, kings are sworn in, too, but yours was no coronation).
Who will be Lord Hastings, the loyal counsel who is condemned and executed unilaterally? ( Yes, I can imagine POTUS 45 shouting “Hastings! Hastings” thrusting his index finger at full point.) Yes, America he's on point.
Who will be the former queen (not Hillary), his protectorate's Woodville courtiers – in escort that will be deterred at Stone Stratford and murthered?
And who will be standing within the crowd before the Tower's steps, while Richard offers absurd conjectures about the nefarious happenings within? Without?
How long can the public withstand absurd, obtuse twists of facts ,executed in willing disbelief, saying “It can't happen here?” (Hopefully not before they turn into the ghosts that whisper to archetypes of Richard in his chambers at the White Boar Tavern)
And when will these stage whispers be posted on Twitter?
But I stand before you not to condemn Richard or his modern surrogate, but to appraise him: When the casket of Richardus Tertius, such as it be, was discovered in an abandoned parking lot near an Austin monastery (Grey Friars) outside Leicester on Sept. 16, 2012, the fractured skull and evidence of mutilated remains – skeletal feet missing, possibly to make room in a crude, but sealed, juvenile sized burial box, or to assure his enemies that Gloucester 's ghost could not walk the village .
A renewal of assessment or Richard III role as Master of The Otterhound and last of the Plantagenet kings
The Otterhound? Yes, truly loyal to Richard, Protected him during his moments upon the royal commode and is said to have sought after Richard's body, possible his mutilated feet in the nearby river
While studies continue at the University of Leicester as to the cause of death, Richard III had no scars of bone spurs, but his regular spurs were likely cut from him as his armor was stripped from his at the Battle of Bosworth Field .
Let us hope that Sir Donald does not suffer the same ultimate fate and automobile lot burial of his remains.
Bob Austin
Napa