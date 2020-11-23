Exactly what Hitler was trying to do

Some of us who lived through WWII recognize that Trump is trying to do precisely what Hitler tried to do in Nazi Germany before that "war to end all wars." Hitler failed, even though he had the support of most Germans, who were, on average more educated than Americans.

Do we have a chance of avoiding an authoritarian, fascist government like the one millions died to defeat in the 1940s? Will we ever learn to outgrow supernatural fantasies and nonsense and embrace reality?

Can we grow up and stop bussing the arses of ignorant, smooth-talking, self-serving bullies and learn to think for ourselves? Not a chance.

We seem to be genetically programmed for extinction. Our so-called "leaders" like it that way. The more ignorant and illiterate we are the more easily we are controlled. The criminal elements who crave power know how to play this game, and all games come to an end.

If we hadn't been clever (not smart, clever) enough to invent nuclear power, we could leave behind a nice little planet for all the "lower" species to enjoy, but nuclear cores go critical without human control, and will make Earth uninhabitable.

Let's just have a cold one and watch more misinformation on TV.

Don Richardson

Napa