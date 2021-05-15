Excessive speed will get someone killed

I live on 1st Street between Highway 29 and Jefferson. The speeding on this street and most all of the streets in this neighborhood have become race tracks, cars often flying by to try and cut in before the Jefferson Street stop light.
Clay Street can be worse; it is two-way and you fly down that street as well.
I am not imagining the speeds, I bought a radar gun so I could be accurate when I complain to the PD about someone speeding. I have pets, neighbors have kids and grandchildren. To play in the front yard is no longer safe. I have clocked one speeder doing 87 mph, this is a 30 mph zone and it really should be 25 mph.
It is a both a historic district and now the main entry into downtown Napa. Tourist often slow down to look at the homes and that just compounds the problem. If that were not bad enough, I see three or four more cars going the wrong way almost everyday; it is a head on accident waiting to happen.
Jefferson is no better. I walk my service dog to Fuller park in the evening, the crosswalks at Oak Street is a joke. I have stood in the cross walk while literally dozens of cars fly through in violation of the law. Either they do not know the crosswalk laws or if they are just too arrogant to care. I actually had seven cars violate the law while a Napa PD officer sat in his car writing a report or something but doing nothing.
I can not help but wonder what some of you would do if I drove down your street where your children, grandchildren and pets wee playing at just half the speed you fly down my street? You would be chasing me down crying out for my head on a platter, so why do you not respect our street?
Besides your speed what is with the downshifting and cranking the RPM up with deafening volume? I am hard of hearing, wear hearing aids and it hurts my ears, what is that doing the children's hearing?
I know we were without traffic officers for a while, we now have one, maybe two I haven't checked. It is recommended we have one for each 10,000 residences, that means seven or eight (Editor's Note: Interim Police Chief Sylvia Moir has said one of her projects is beefing up the traffic unit, now with just one officer).
Speaking of speed, Imola Ave. is a 35 mph zone, I haven't checked with the radar gun but I'll bet the average speed is over 50 and probably closer to 60.
I saw a great solution in Marin. On the road that goes by Redwood High School they put a sign at each end reading "speed strictly enforced." About half way down the street they set up at a parking lot and pulled over every single speeder into the parking lot where they sat until the officers could write the tickets. I realize some of you do not care about the fine, but if you have to sit and wait for the officer to get to you I'll bet you would care. Now all they have to do is put out the sign and everyone slows down, you do not know if they are there or not?
I do not know if this is a solution, but something has to be done before someone dies. I wonder what it would do to Napa's pristine reputation if celebrity or a couple of children were to be the victims? It would be national news and all of the downtown restaurants, wine tasting, hotels would suffer. We have finally started to open up after COVID-19, the last thing we need is national news coverage for someone dying on our downtown entry way street.
Thank you everyone for reading this and taking a few more minutes to get where your going. Nothing is worth someone getting hurt. Besides the light is always red at Jefferson.
Raymond Burch
Napa