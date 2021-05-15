Excessive speed will get someone killed

I can not help but wonder what some of you would do if I drove down your street where your children, grandchildren and pets wee playing at just half the speed you fly down my street? You would be chasing me down crying out for my head on a platter, so why do you not respect our street?

Besides your speed what is with the downshifting and cranking the RPM up with deafening volume? I am hard of hearing, wear hearing aids and it hurts my ears, what is that doing the children's hearing?

I know we were without traffic officers for a while, we now have one, maybe two I haven't checked. It is recommended we have one for each 10,000 residences, that means seven or eight (Editor's Note: Interim Police Chief Sylvia Moir has said one of her projects is beefing up the traffic unit, now with just one officer).

Speaking of speed, Imola Ave. is a 35 mph zone, I haven't checked with the radar gun but I'll bet the average speed is over 50 and probably closer to 60.