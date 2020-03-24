Excessive traffic and speed on North Jefferson Street

The government of Napa city and county permitted the installation of those traffic lights on Highway 29 to support the bike trail. Now that same government needs to support the residents of north Napa and address this critical and dangerous traffic situation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

I sent multiple emails to the Napa Police Department asking for some sort of traffic control measures. I heard nothing. At least maybe they could enforce control against the outrageously “loud” vehicles that race on Jefferson Street. Isn’t there a noise law for those vehicles as well?

Some way must be found to slow down and reduce the volume of traffic on north Jefferson Street. At least through the residential area. These Highway 29 interlopers need some positive incentive to go back onto Highway 29.

As a concerned citizen, voter and taxpayer, I have a couple of suggestions:

1. Get the city to install stop signs on Jefferson at every intersection north of Trancas. Drivers trying to enter onto Jefferson from any side street north of Trancas are at extreme risk. It just needs to take longer to travel on Jefferson Street than to wait at the traffic signals on Highway 29.