I was disappointed to read state Senator Dodd’s dismissive response to Mr. Paniagua’s letter (“Dodd: Reconsider opposition to Alameda OHV site,” July 10) regarding Senate Bill 767; which for all intents and purposes promises to seize state park land from the Carnegie OHV (Off-Highway Vehicle) recreation area and sell it at below-market rates.
Wealthy special interest groups have endlessly fought the state against the park with years of procedural delay via litigation, legislation and regulation. A version of SB 767 failed in 2017 yet fellow Senator Glazer’s (D-Orinda) bill returns, once again backed by deep, politically-connected support.
The threats to “sensitive ecological and cultural resources” supporting Mr. Dodd’s vote are slight. Carnegie OHV land is adjacent to Lawrence Livermore laboratory and a long history of weapons testing. Local opposition runs thousands of head of belching cattle while offering expensive guided hunts of Tule Elk. The area's history of coal mining is neither rare nor much in evidence.
Carnegie remains the only OHV recreation in the immediate Bay Area. The few others are hours away. As Mr. Paniagua noted, out of 280 state parks, only nine are OHV-permitted, the result of relentless opposition.
While some readers may not care for OHV recreation, consider that your favorite activity may be next. Mountain biking is already under similar conflict at Skyline Park and across the state. Marin county – the birthplace of mountain biking, is now openly hostile to the sport.
Mr. Dodd glibly concludes that that his 'yes' vote is common ground, “…that is good for the state, the public, and the environment.” Yet for the many families in the Bay Area and Central Valley who responsibly enjoy off-road recreation at Carnegie OHV park, Mr. Dodd’s intention to support SB 767 can only mean that his common ground doesn’t include us.
I encourage those who concur to contact your state legislature to voice your opposition to SB 767.
Rob Celsi
Napa