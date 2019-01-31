Dearest Fran Rosenberg: I'm sorry to hear that you're retiring. Just a note to thank you for many kindnesses.
You were my first contact with Molly's Angels. I had a broken hip and my husband was terminal. We were facing many medical appointments and no family close enough to help. It was a frightening time.
You answered my requests with ease and kindness that I'll never forget. Molly's has never let me down and I've met some of the kindest and finest people in Napa. I've always felt safe and secure. During the fires, Judy and you came to my house with snacks and to see if I needed help.
The wellness checks by Jerry through the Telephone Reassurance Program are great.
I feel very blessed to have met you and the many wonderful volunteers.
You will be missed a great deal. Happy retirement. Good luck with your golf.
Sharon Haeckl
Napa