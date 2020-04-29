Expand vote-by-mail programs now

I am a constituent of California and gravely concerned about our November elections, which are in grave danger if we don't increase funding for vote-by-mail and fund our Postal Service now.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren introduced a new plan to assist states in expanding vote-by-mail for this November’s election. Sen. Warren’s plan builds on the election protection bill previously introduced by Sens. Wyden and Klobuchar and asks for $4 billion for election protection efforts. I urge Sen. Feinstein, Sen. Harris and Rep. Thompson to fight to get the Warren plan included in the next coronavirus relief package. Senator Warren's plan would:
Expand early in-person voting and no-excuse absentee vote-by-mail to all states.
Require states and jurisdictions to establish a publicly available contingency plan to enable eligible Americans to vote in the case of an emergency.
Require the Election Assistance Commission to create a domestic version of the federal write-in absentee ballot.
Require that all states provide envelopes with prepaid postage to all voters who request a voter registration application, absentee ballot application, or absentee ballot, and require that all states offer and accept online absentee ballot applications.
Require absentee ballots to be counted if postmarked or signed before the close of the polls on Election Day.
Provide money to states to implement these reforms.
Lisa Seran
Napa
