Expand vote-by-mail programs now

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I am a constituent of California and gravely concerned about our November elections, which are in grave danger if we don't increase funding for vote-by-mail and fund our Postal Service now.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren introduced a new plan to assist states in expanding vote-by-mail for this November’s election. Sen. Warren’s plan builds on the election protection bill previously introduced by Sens. Wyden and Klobuchar and asks for $4 billion for election protection efforts. I urge Sen. Feinstein, Sen. Harris and Rep. Thompson to fight to get the Warren plan included in the next coronavirus relief package. Senator Warren's plan would:

Expand early in-person voting and no-excuse absentee vote-by-mail to all states.

Require states and jurisdictions to establish a publicly available contingency plan to enable eligible Americans to vote in the case of an emergency.

Require the Election Assistance Commission to create a domestic version of the federal write-in absentee ballot.

Require that all states provide envelopes with prepaid postage to all voters who request a voter registration application, absentee ballot application, or absentee ballot, and require that all states offer and accept online absentee ballot applications.