Experiencing attacks by sound

On Sept. 11, 2001, I was living in a Victorian apartment in downtown Napa. I didn't own a television, so I listened to the radio every morning while getting ready for work.

That morning when I turned the radio on to my usual New York-based talk show, I couldn't understand what was happening. Instead of typical light-hearted banter, I heard an anxious-sounding Rudy Giuliani talking about victims and aircraft. As I continued to listen, I pieced together that some sort of airplane crash had taken place.

At the time, my sister Sheila was a flight attendant for United Airlines, so I immediately picked up the phone to call her, praying that she wasn't at work and would answer. Horrified, and through tears, she explained to me the devastation that was taking place in New York and Pennsylvania.

It wasn't until a few days later, while exercising on a treadmill at the gym, that I saw television news footage of the airplanes hitting the World Trade Center.

Susan Small Meader

Napa