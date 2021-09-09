Experiencing attacks by sound

On Sept. 11, 2001, I was living in a Victorian apartment in downtown Napa. I didn't own a television, so I listened to the radio every morning while getting ready for work.
That morning when I turned the radio on to my usual New York-based talk show, I couldn't understand what was happening. Instead of typical light-hearted banter, I heard an anxious-sounding Rudy Giuliani talking about victims and aircraft. As I continued to listen, I pieced together that some sort of airplane crash had taken place.
At the time, my sister Sheila was a flight attendant for United Airlines, so I immediately picked up the phone to call her, praying that she wasn't at work and would answer. Horrified, and through tears, she explained to me the devastation that was taking place in New York and Pennsylvania.
It wasn't until a few days later, while exercising on a treadmill at the gym, that I saw television news footage of the airplanes hitting the World Trade Center.
Susan Small Meader
Napa
Photos: Napa remembers 9/11 during 2018 ceremony
September 11 memorials in Napa County
More than 100 spectators gathered outside the American Canyon police and fire departments Sunday for the dedication of the city's monument to those who died on Sept. 11, 2001. The Gordon Huether-designed installation uses a steel collar salvaged from the ruins of the World Trade Center in New York.
American Canyon Mayor Leon Garcia speaks Sunday afternoon during the city’s dedication of its memorial to the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The monument, designed by Napa artist Gordon Huether, includes twin glass panels symbolizing the World Trade Center’s twin towers, linked by a collar of steel salvaged from the trade center’s ruins in New York City.
A spectator outside the American Canyon fire station pauses Sunday afternoon before the city's newly dedicated 9/11 memorial, which includes of collar of steel salvaged from the remains of the World Trade Center in New York.
At the start of Sunday's dedication of the American Canyon 9/11 monument, the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West, Travis Brass performs "Danny Boy," a song that was widely played at the funerals of New York City firefighters and police officers who were killed in the collapse of the World Trade Center in 2001.
A giant U.S. flag, which was flown by armed forces in Iraq in June, was unfurled over the American Canyon fire station during a dedication ceremony for the city's monument to public safety workers and others who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andrew Frankel, who served during the Afghanistan war in 2002-03, shares his memories learning of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks during Sunday's dedication of the American Canyon 9/11 memorial. The city installed the $40,000 piece last month after nearly a decade of fundraising.
This panel of the Napa 9/11 Memorial on Main Street includes the names of those who died in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, when a hijacked jetliner crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan.
The Sing Napa Valley chorus performs "America the Beautiful" at the conclusion of a ceremony at the Napa 9/11 Memorial, the last of three Napa County observances held Sunday for the 15th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Glass panels in the Napa 9/11 Memorial, which bear the names of nearly 3,000 people killed in the 2001 terror attacks, cast shadows in the afternoon sun reminiscent of the fallen twin towers of the original World Trade Center in New York. More than 100 spectators gathered at the downtown memorial Sunday for a ceremony marking the 15th anniversary of 9/11.
At the Napa 9/11 Memorial on Sunday, a white rose was laid in front of a panel bearing the names of nearly 3,000 people who died when hijackers crashed jetliners at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a rural field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Observances in Napa, American Canyon and Yountville marked the 15th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Howard Yune, Register
Howard Yune, Register
Howard Yune, Register
Howard Yune, Register
Howard Yune, Register
Howard Yune, Register
Howard Yune, Register
Howard Yune, Register
Howard Yune, Register
Howard Yune, Register
Howard Yune, Register
