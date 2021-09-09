 Skip to main content
Experiencing attacks by sound
Sept. 11 Memories

From the Series: Napa County residents share their Sept. 11 memories and reflections series
One of the World Trade Center buildings collapses shortly after two planes crashed into the upper floors of both towers in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Pedro J. Cardenas)

 PEDRO J. CARDENAS

On Sept. 11, 2001, I was living in a Victorian apartment in downtown Napa. I didn't own a television, so I listened to the radio every morning while getting ready for work.

That morning when I turned the radio on to my usual New York-based talk show, I couldn't understand what was happening. Instead of typical light-hearted banter, I heard an anxious-sounding Rudy Giuliani talking about victims and aircraft. As I continued to listen, I pieced together that some sort of airplane crash had taken place.

At the time, my sister Sheila was a flight attendant for United Airlines, so I immediately picked up the phone to call her, praying that she wasn't at work and would answer. Horrified, and through tears, she explained to me the devastation that was taking place in New York and Pennsylvania.

It wasn't until a few days later, while exercising on a treadmill at the gym, that I saw television news footage of the airplanes hitting the World Trade Center.

Susan Small Meader

Napa

