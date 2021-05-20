Explaining PG&E's tree removal plan

We thank the reader for their comments and concerns about tree work in the Browns Valley Road / Mount Veeder area (“Tree removal program will cause more problems,” May 14). We understand how important trees are to our customers, communities, and the environment. Trees are important to us too. We want our customers to be informed about our vegetation management work and encourage them to communicate with inspectors who visit their property or contact us at (877) 295-4949 or wildfiresafety@pge.com.

To protect public safety, we take steps every day to improve the safety and reliability of our electric system. This includes working with our customers and communities to manage vegetation located near power lines that could cause a wildfire or power outage.

As an example of our work with local communities, PG&E has provided nearly $17 million in grant funding since 2014 to support local Fire Safe Councils in their efforts to improve fire safety, including the Angwin and Mount Veeder Fire Safe Councils in Napa County.