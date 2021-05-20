Explaining PG&E's tree removal plan

We thank the reader for their comments and concerns about tree work in the Browns Valley Road / Mount Veeder area (“Tree removal program will cause more problems,” May 14). We understand how important trees are to our customers, communities, and the environment. Trees are important to us too. We want our customers to be informed about our vegetation management work and encourage them to communicate with inspectors who visit their property or contact us at (877) 295-4949 or wildfiresafety@pge.com.
To protect public safety, we take steps every day to improve the safety and reliability of our electric system. This includes working with our customers and communities to manage vegetation located near power lines that could cause a wildfire or power outage.
As an example of our work with local communities, PG&E has provided nearly $17 million in grant funding since 2014 to support local Fire Safe Councils in their efforts to improve fire safety, including the Angwin and Mount Veeder Fire Safe Councils in Napa County.
PG&E conducts year-round routine vegetation management work in Napa County in compliance with state vegetation and fire safety standards set forth by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) General Order 95, Rule 35. These standards require a year-round minimum clearance of four feet in CPUC-designated High Fire-Threat District (HFTD) areas, with recommended minimum clearances of 12 feet or more at the time of prune.
In addition, both General Order 95, Rule 35 and California Public Resources Code (PRC 4293) require utilities such as PG&E to prune trees to maintain clearances and to abate, by pruning or removal, any hazardous, dead, rotten, diseased, or structurally defective live trees.
California continues to experience an increase in wildfire risk and a longer wildfire season. We are adapting and responding to these changing conditions and have expanded and enhanced our vegetation management practices beyond the year-round compliance work. This Enhanced Vegetation Management (EVM) work is conducted in HFTDs and it includes:
• Exceeding state standards for minimum clearances around the power lines, including pruning overhanging limbs and branches above power lines.
• Conducting additional inspections, beyond routine patrols, to cut down dead, diseased, dying, or defective trees that could damage power lines or equipment.
• Evaluating the condition of trees that may need to be addressed if they are tall enough to strike the lines or equipment.
We do not make determinations about tree health and hazards indiscriminately or subjectively. Rather, all PG&E employees and contractors working as part of our EVM program rely upon a tree assessment tool that was developed by International Society of Aboriculture-certified arborists to evaluate whether trees are safe or whether pose a significant risk of failing. Only those trees identified by the tool as having a high risk of failure are ultimately removed.
We work closely with our partners on all PG&E projects, including Napa County, and obtain all necessary ministerial encroachment permits for work being performed in public rights of way. In this case, PG&E is exempt from local ordinances that require city or county approval or submitting tree removal applications within PG&E’s rights of way. PG&E also adheres to all state and federal environmental obligations.
In addition, PG&E’s Vegetation and Environmental Management teams are partnered through all phases of work to proactively identify, assess, and mitigate potential erosion risks associated with EVM-related ground disturbances.
Again, we encourage customers to communicate their questions or concerns with us to ensure they are informed about this important safety work. For more information on PG&E’s vegetation management work, customers can visit www.pge.com/trees.
Tony Walls, PG&E Vegetation Management Supervisor for Napa County