Expressing my distress while respecting my neighbors

On Presidents Day this month, I was flying an upside down a flag with a blue square containing 50 white stars, and six horizontal stripes in the spectrum of the LGBTQ Rainbow Flag.

I considered flying the official U.S. flag upside down, as an expression of my deep distress about the state of our polity and about the ways I believe our current president has desecrated his office, his oath, and the Constitution I hold dear.

But some people would consider hanging the U.S. flag upside down in political protest to be a desecration of the flag, including one of my near neighbors, a retired police officer and military veteran. He respects my right of free speech, and I respect his sensibilities as well.

After talking it over with him, I decided to fly upside down a flag that expresses my profound concern and distress as an American citizen, and that also respects my fellow citizens' deep respect for the Stars and Stripes, and all that it represents to each of us.

I pray that in this election year we can take hands and work together for a world where everyone is respected, sheltered, nourished, and given opportunities to learn, contribute, and flourish.

Wakoh Shannon Hickey

Napa

