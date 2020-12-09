Extreme "cartoon" adds to the toxic polarization

On Dec. 3, I clicked on my emailed link to the Napa Valley Register to check out the daily events reported. As I scrolled through the pages I came upon your "Week in Cartoons" online feature.

It was there I came across a very disturbing cartoon created by Jeff Danziger. The cartoon shows a caricature of Trump advisor Stephen Miller in the basement of the White House throwing Nazi paraphernalia into a fiery furnace, including clothing with swastikas on them and iron crosses. The caption read: "Down in the basement, Stephen hides the evidence."

I was horrified to find such a cruel, and deeply troubling "cartoon" in the Register pages.

As a Jew, I find it extremely insulting and denigrating to compare partisan antipathy toward the Trump administration with the death camps, gas chambers and mass extermination of Jews carried out by the Nazis in Germany during the 1940s. Only ignorance of history and an all-consuming hatred would lead one to make any comparison between the two.