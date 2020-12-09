On Dec. 3, I clicked on my emailed link to the Napa Valley Register to check out the daily events reported. As I scrolled through the pages I came upon your "Week in Cartoons" online feature.
It was there I came across a very disturbing cartoon created by Jeff Danziger. The cartoon shows a caricature of Trump advisor Stephen Miller in the basement of the White House throwing Nazi paraphernalia into a fiery furnace, including clothing with swastikas on them and iron crosses. The caption read: "Down in the basement, Stephen hides the evidence."
I was horrified to find such a cruel, and deeply troubling "cartoon" in the Register pages.
As a Jew, I find it extremely insulting and denigrating to compare partisan antipathy toward the Trump administration with the death camps, gas chambers and mass extermination of Jews carried out by the Nazis in Germany during the 1940s. Only ignorance of history and an all-consuming hatred would lead one to make any comparison between the two.
Beyond this, however, I am shocked that such a vile piece would ever pass the scrutiny of the Register's editorial oversight. Did you think the piece was a fair representation of history? Did you consider how this cartoon misrepresents and trivializes one of the most horrific periods in human history, a period when millions of people were loaded up into boxcars and systematically exterminated? Did you pause to think through how this extreme "cartoon" adds to the toxic polarization of our society? Did you think for a moment about your responsibility, as a news medium, to put forth information and content that stimulates and is thought-provoking, as opposed to material that degrades, demonizes and distorts?
The Register can and must do better than this. You owe the community an apology for allowing this cartoon to see the light of day in your paper.
Rich Jacobson
Napa
