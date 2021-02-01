Extreme timber industry practice must end

Regarding “10 Steps to Prevent Future Wild Fires” (Jan. 24), the author, Jeffrey Warren, offers many salient ideas to prevent “indescribable” destruction due to wildfires. I would suggest, however, that, in his list of 10 steps (actually, only nine to my count), he move his advocacy of selective logging versus clear-cutting to #1 instead of #4.
Clear-cutting increases wildfire risk and severity through multiple mechanisms. Most important, timber that is clear-cut is typically replaced with same-age monoculture trees, (hence the practice is also known as “even-aged management”). The young, relatively thin trees in these plantation farms burn hotter and faster in a fire and, because of their uniform height, fire can jump from the canopy to canopy more easily in windy conditions. These are the findings published in Ecological Applications in 2018 by Harold Zald and Christopher Dunn out of Humboldt University.
Wind-driven fires through plantations are the hardest to combat and the most destructive to surrounding communities. Take, for example, the deadly Camp Fire of 2018 that destroyed the town of Paradise. The cause of the fire was downed PG&E transmission lines but important factors causing its severity were high winds that resulted in the fire roaring through monoculture conifers in plantations within a canyon adjacent to the town. Fires that occur in biodiverse natural forests with different species and sizes of trees are lower-intensity and, generally, easier to control.
Plantations increase wildfire severity, but a clear-cut, itself, increases both wildfire risk and severity. Windbreaks are lost with the large empty swaths of acreage left after a fresh clear-cut. Also, the elimination of shade exposes the clear-cut land to increased sunlight, making it hotter and less humid. This increase in microclimate temperature affects adjacent stands of forest and the drier vegetation that results can create a significant fire hazard.
The author expresses concerns about water quality. In addition to increasing wildfire risk, clear-cutting degrades water supplies due to the soil erosion that follows the bulldozing of the ground to create roads into an area that is to be clear-cut and that which occurs prior to the replanting of trees. In addition, the application of herbicides to remove competitors to the plantation trees further despoils waters.
Mr. Warren has so many valuable insights about the land that he clearly loves and has deep connections to. But he needs to get his priorities straight. Clear-cutting is an extreme timber industry practice that must end for the sake of all Californians and for the beautiful natural forests that still grace our state.
Jennifer Normoyle
Hillsborough, Calif.
