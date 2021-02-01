Extreme timber industry practice must end

Regarding “10 Steps to Prevent Future Wild Fires” (Jan. 24), the author, Jeffrey Warren, offers many salient ideas to prevent “indescribable” destruction due to wildfires. I would suggest, however, that, in his list of 10 steps (actually, only nine to my count), he move his advocacy of selective logging versus clear-cutting to #1 instead of #4.

Clear-cutting increases wildfire risk and severity through multiple mechanisms. Most important, timber that is clear-cut is typically replaced with same-age monoculture trees, (hence the practice is also known as “even-aged management”). The young, relatively thin trees in these plantation farms burn hotter and faster in a fire and, because of their uniform height, fire can jump from the canopy to canopy more easily in windy conditions. These are the findings published in Ecological Applications in 2018 by Harold Zald and Christopher Dunn out of Humboldt University.