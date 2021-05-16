Face the reality of sexual exploitation

As a Master’s of Social Work student at San Jose State University, we are concerned about the welfare of children in the United States, especially those who are commercially sexually exploited. Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children (CSEC) is a silent epidemic in the United States. Not only is there a lack of education surrounding this topic, but also due to the difficulty of bringing perpetrators to justice.

In Napa County, I have found it challenging to find CSEC statistics. On the other hand, the U.S. reports that 300,000 youth under the age of 18 are at risk of becoming victims of CSEC every year. Of those youths, those who are more at risk are runaway, foster, and LGBTQ youth. Recruiters gravitate towards vulnerable youth, as they are easily manipulated or coerced into being sexually exploited. Furthermore, known peers make up 60 percent of recruiters. In addition, it is known for runaway youth to be recruited within the first 48 hours of running away. These are just some statistics that are constantly ignored and overlooked by mainstream and local media.