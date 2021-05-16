Face the reality of sexual exploitation

As a Master’s of Social Work student at San Jose State University, we are concerned about the welfare of children in the United States, especially those who are commercially sexually exploited. Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children (CSEC) is a silent epidemic in the United States. Not only is there a lack of education surrounding this topic, but also due to the difficulty of bringing perpetrators to justice.
In Napa County, I have found it challenging to find CSEC statistics. On the other hand, the U.S. reports that 300,000 youth under the age of 18 are at risk of becoming victims of CSEC every year. Of those youths, those who are more at risk are runaway, foster, and LGBTQ youth. Recruiters gravitate towards vulnerable youth, as they are easily manipulated or coerced into being sexually exploited. Furthermore, known peers make up 60 percent of recruiters. In addition, it is known for runaway youth to be recruited within the first 48 hours of running away. These are just some statistics that are constantly ignored and overlooked by mainstream and local media.
To address this issue, we must educate our community, especially youth and parents. Many parents or children believe they will not fall victim to CSEC due to the lingering misconceptions. That is why it is time to dismantle these misconceptions and fully educate our peers about the warning signs of CSEC. The reality is that any child or family can be impacted by and experience the aftermath of CSEC. That is why we must educate families of resources that can prevent their child from falling into the hands of a recruiter, pimp, or trafficker.
Our legal system must also step up because many perpetrators end up walking free due to lack of evidence or compliance. In some states, victims are the ones who are put behind bars to prevent them from re-entering the cycle of manipulation. However, this is not just. We must keep our vow of protecting CSEC victims and provide the services they need to overcome this experience. All while putting their perpetrators and consumers behind bars. We need to take away the power from those who perpetuate CSEC once and for all.
Monica F. Padilla
Napa