Recently I have noticed a number of letters to the letter, which are steeply, slanted either left or right. More than one contained “talking points” of questionable validity. I do not object to folks voicing an opinion, but I feel the Register staff has a responsibility to do fact checking and include an addendum pointing out the false “facts” with the correction or corrections shown.
There are a number of fact checking sites for your use —OpenSecrets, Politifact, FactCheck.org, Washington Post‘s Fact Checker, Sunlight Foundation’s Hall of Justice, and Snopes.com. Additionally, there are sites to ascertain the bias of the entity creating items such as Media Matters, a list of fake news websites from Wikipedia, Punditfact Truth-o-Meter among others.
In view of the upcoming election, I’m sure your readers would appreciate your added diligence.
Sue Kesler
Napa