Facts about Napa annexation

This letter is in response to Cindy I. Hood's letter dated March 6, 2021 and titled "Speak up for staying out of Napa city limits," which includes the following inaccurate information: "If you don't care that it's going to cost you more and you just want to be able to vote for city issues."

In truth, annexation into the city of Napa will actually save money for residents and landowners. The Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) of Napa County recently compared the cost differential between city and county land, and the result for the average ratepayer is a savings of approximately $87. This information and much more about unincorporated islands can be found on LAFCO's website under the "Island Annexation" page, which can be viewed at napa.lafco.ca.gov.

LAFCO welcomes a conversation with island residents or landowners to discuss the facts about the impacts of annexation into the city of Napa. All are welcome to contact me by email at bfreeman@napa.lafco.ca.gov.

Brendon Freeman

LAFCO Executive Officer