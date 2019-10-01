I want to comment on one letter and the commentary in the Register of Sept. 28 ("Treat the climate as the emergency it is" and "Latinos inclusion a must for California"). Yes, we do need to treat climate change as the emergency it is. It's the most urgent threat to life on the planet ever.
Educating everyone is one of the keys to solving our problem. Everyone.
We don't know who among our population might spark the very idea to bring about the needed change.
A movie I recently saw, "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind," tells the true story of a teen in Africa who designed a way to bring water to his drought-stricken community. He used only those materials available to him in the community. Makes me think of "failure is not an option" in the movie Apollo 13.
Failure is not an option in facing up to climate change.
Roberta J. Goodin
Napa